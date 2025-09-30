Skip to Main content
FAJITA GRILL
0
View Menu
Home
/
Veggie Burrito
Veggie Burrito
$0
Rice or Beans
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Zucchinii, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers grilled and rolled in a flour tortilla. served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of rice or beans.
FAJITA GRILL Location and Hours
(540) 583-5668
870 East Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement