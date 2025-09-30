Skip to Main content
FAJITA GRILL
Fajita Grill Salad
Fajita Grill Salad
Meat Options
Mixed greens with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo, corn, black beans, cucumber, tomatoes, and crispy corn tortilla strips.
FAJITA GRILL Location and Hours
(540) 583-5668
870 East Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
