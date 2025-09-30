Skip to Main content
FAJITA GRILL
0
View Menu
Home
/
Texanos Nachos
Texanos Nachos
$0
Meat Exceptions
Please select up to 1
Select...
Meal Exceptions
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheesedip, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes!
FAJITA GRILL Location and Hours
(540) 583-5668
870 East Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement