Skip to Main content
FAJITA GRILL
0
View Menu
Home
/
Lunch Pick 2
Lunch Pick 2
$0
Pick 1 Options
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Pick 2 Option
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Meat Options
Please select up to 1
Select...
Meal Exceptions
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Served with rice&beans. You get to choose from the following items with beef or chicken
FAJITA GRILL Location and Hours
(540) 583-5668
870 East Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement