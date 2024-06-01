FAJITA GRILL 870 E Main ST
Appetizers
- Taquitos
2 beef 2 chicken served with sour cream and cheese dipping sauce.$8.99
- Chimi Bites$8.99
- Grill Fries
Crispy Fries topeed with grilled protein of your choice, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo .$11.99
- Chorizo Dip
Grill Chorizo (Sausage) and our Delicous cheese sauce to make a great dipping flavor.$5.99
- Guacamole$3.75
- Cheese Dip$3.75
- Bean Dip$4.25
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chip toppped with Cheese dip and your choice of topping.$5.99
- Bean Nachos$5.99
- Ground Beef Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chip toppped with Cheese dip and your choice of topping.$8.99
- Chicken Nachos$8.99
- Texanos Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheesedip, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes!$13.99
- Supremos Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes$10.99
- Nachos$8.99
Burri/Enchi/Quesa
- Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled veggies and your choice of protein. Served with rice and sour cream salad.$10.99
- Quesadilla Rellena
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, beans and your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.$9.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
2 Chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with rice and salad.$10.99
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
4 Enchiladas, 1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean and 1 cheese topped with 3 salsas, red mole sauce, white sauce and green tomatillo salsa. Served with a plate of rice.$11.99
- Burrito Jalisco
Extra large burrito filled with rice, beans, carnitas, onions, tomato, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream!$12.99
- Burrito Chipotle
Extra large Burrito filled with rice, beans,and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with Chipotle Salsa and Cheese Sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$12.99
Chk/Stk/Sf
- Chori Pollo
Griiled chicken breast topped with mexican chorizo sausage and cheese. Served with a side of rice and a salad.$12.25
- Pollo Calavasas
Grilled zuchinni, onions, and red peppers on a grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.$12.25
- Shrimp Enchiladas
3 enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and red peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, Served with rice.$12.99
- Camarones Diabla
Grilled shrimp marinated in spicy salsa, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$12.99
- Carne Asada
10 oz steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and a Jalapeno Toreado!!$13.99
- Steak Vaquero
10 oz steak topped with grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice and beans.$13.99
Fajita Special
- Carnitas
Our tender roast pork served with rice, beans salad and tortillas.$10.25
- Chimichangas
2 flour tortillas topped with cheese sauce and filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, beans, and a salad.$10.99
- Arroz Ala Mexicana
Your choice of grilled protein, red peppers, onions and zucchini on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and cilantro.$11.25
- Build Your Own Burrito$14.99
- Pick 2
Served with rice&beans. Choose from the following items with beef or chicken.$9.99
- Pick 3
Served with rice&beans. Choose from the following items with beef or chicken.$11.25
- Taco Fajita Salad
A crispy bowl shaped flour tortilla filled with tender grilled steak or grilled chicken cooked with grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.$11.99
- Fajita Grill Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo, corn, black beans, cucumber, tomatoes, and crispy corn tortilla strips.$12.99
Tacos
- 1 Street Taco$4.50
- 3 Street Taco$12.99
- 1 Classic Taco
Crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and cheese. ( add tomatoes and sour cream for $1 )$2.99
- 3 Classic Taco
Crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and cheese. ( add tomatoes and sour cream for $1 )$7.99
- Birria Tacos
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with melted cheese, beef birria,cilantro and onion. Served with a savory dipping soup andl lime.$13.99
- Hawaiian Tacos
Two specialty tacos with steak or chicken grilled with bacon and pinapple topped with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans!$12.99
- Baja Shrimp Tacos
Cilantro lime shrimp, in a corn tortilla Topped with cabbage slaw and pico de gallo.$12.99
- Fish Tacos
Batter up fish, in a flour tortilla, Topped with cabbage stew, cilantro, avocado and white sauce.$12.99
Fajitas
- Fajitas Classic
Your choice of grilled protein with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.Served wth rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream$12.99
- California Fajita
Chicken, Shrimp snd Steak grilled with peppers, onions, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Served with rice and topped with Cheesedip.$14.99
- Molcajete
Grilled chicken,Steak, Shrimp and Chorizo. Served in a hot stone bowl with grilled cactus, bell peppers, onions, cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice&beans!!$17.99
- Cheese Fajita
Grilled veggies with a rib eye steak. Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce and a cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, and a salad.$15.50
- Fajita Brava
Steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and peppers, The ultimate combination, sure to make your tounge a-tingiling. Served with rice,beans and salad.$15.50
Dessert
- Churros
Crispy Flour pastries topped with cinnamon sugar, honey, chocalte and whipped cream.$5.25
- Churro Cup
Churros in the shape of a cup filled with delicious icecream topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, honey and choclate.$5.99
- Fried Ice cream
A crispy pastry bowl covered cinnamon sugar filled with a crispy ice cream ball. topped with choclate, whipped cream and a cherry!!$4.25
- Flan
A mexican custard$4.25
- Scoop of Ice Cream$3.99
Ala Carte
- Rice$3.99
- Beans$3.99
- 1/2 Beans 1/2 Rice$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.99
- Grill Jalapenos$1.99
- Sliced Avocado$4.00
- Tortillas Flour$1.99
- Corn Tortillas$1.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
- Sour Cream$1.99
- Shredded Cheese$2.99
- Tomatoes$1.99
- Grilled Sides
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- Guacamole salad$3.75
- (1) Burrito$2.99
- Classic Enchilada (1)$4.50
- Chips$2.75
- House Salsa$2.99
- Rice with Cheesedip$5.99
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans.$7.99
- Lunch Fajita
Your choice of grilled protein with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.$10.99
- Lunch Arroz Ala Mexicana
Your choice of grilled protein with zucchini, onions and red peppers, On a bed of rice topped with Cheese dip and cilantro.$9.99
- Lunch Fajita Burrito
Choice of grilled protein, peppers,onions and tomatoes wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla topped with Cheesedip. Served with rice$8.99
- Lunch Pick 1
Served with rice&beans. You get to choose from the following items with beef or chicken$7.50
- Lunch Pick 2
Served with rice&beans. You get to choose from the following items with beef or chicken$8.99
- Lunch Taco Salad
A crispy bowl shaped flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.$8.99
Beer & Wine
Draft Pitchers
Draft Pints
Bottled Beer
Liquor & Cocktails
Cocktails
- Paloma$10.99
- Bahama Mama$8.99
- Pina Colada$8.99
- Mud Slide$7.25
- Whiskey Sour Apple$8.99
- Long Island Ice Tea$8.99
- Moscow Mule$7.25
- Mai Tai$7.25
- Cantarito$8.99
- Sex On The Beach$7.99
- Bourbon Ricky$6.99
- Fire Ball Cider$5.99
- Mojito Classico$8.99
- Daiquiri$8.99
- Trash Can$13.99
- Tequila Sunrise$8.99
- Bloddy Mary$7.25
- Blue Motorcycle$8.25
- Michelada$8.99
- Margarita Sampler$12.99
- Strawberry Vodka Lemonade$8.99
- Lemon Drops$8.99
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- 1800 Reposado$7.00
- 1800 Anejo$7.00
- Codigo 1530 Rosa$10.99
- Codigo 1530 Blanco$10.99
- Coralejo Reposado$7.00
- Coralejo Anejo$8.50
- Avion Silver$8.99
- Avion Reposado$10.99
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$7.00
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$7.00
- Corazon Blanco$6.00
- Corazon Reposado$6.00
- Casa Amigo Blanco$7.99
- Casa Amigo Reposado$5.50
- Cabo Webo Anejo$9.99
- Camarena Silver$6.99
- Camarena Reposado$6.99
- Casa Noble Crystal$7.00
- Casamigos Anejo$8.25
- Centenario Reposado$8.99
- Clase Azul Reposado$19.99
- Clase Azul Blanco$17.99
- Casa Noble Reposado$9.00
- Casa Noble Anejo$10.00
- Cazadores Blanco$5.00
- Cazadores Reposado$6.00
- Clase Azul Joven$28.99
- 1800 Milenio Extra Anejo$24.99
- Don Julio Blanco$9.99
- Don Julio Reposado$9.99
- Don Julio Anejo$10.99
- Dr Stoners Tequila$7.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$5.00
- Jose Cuervo Tradicinal$5.00
- House Tequila Tortilla$4.00
- Don Julio Real$35.00
- El Jimador Blanco$5.00
- El Jimador Reposado$5.00
- El Jimador Anejo$6.00
- Espolon Blanco$6.00
- Don Julio 70$12.00
- Exotico Blanco$7.25
- Exotico Reposado$8.25
- El Mayor Blanco$7.49
- Espolon Reposado$6.00
- Espolon Anejo$7.50
- Herradura Silver$8.00
- Herradura Reposado$8.50
- El Mayor Reposado$8.99
- De Leon Blanco$7.99
- De Leon Reposado$8.99
- Don Julio Rosado$12.99
- Herradura Anejo$10.00
- Hornitos Plata$5.00
- Hornitos Reposado$5.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$5.00
- Luna Azul Blanco$5.00
- Luna Azul Reposado$5.00
- Luna Azul Anejo$5.00
- Milagro Silver$7.00
- Tres Generasiones$9.00
- Milagro Reposado$7.00
- Milagro Reserva$12.00
- Ocho Silver$7.00
- Patron Silver$9.99
- Patron Reposado$10.99
- Patron Anejo$10.99
- Tres Agaves Silver$7.00
- Tres Agaves Reposado$8.00
- Tres Agaves Anejo$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$19.99
