FAJITA GRILL 870 E Main ST
El Rodeo Quesadilla
Two Quesadillas filled with cheese, one with chicken and one with ground beef. served with rice and small salad top with tomatoes and crema fresca.$12.99
California Quesadilla
Extra large quesadilla filled with sliced steak, grilled onions and mushrooms. covered in white cheese sauce and served with crema salad choice of rice or beans$13.99
Main Menu
Appetizers
Taquitos
4 taquitos, two beef and two chicken wrapped in a tortilla and fried, serve with a salad sour cream and tomatoes.$9.99
Chimi Bites
4 mini crispy chimichangas, 2 with shredded chicken, 2 ground beef served with cheese dipping sauce$9.99
Carne Asada Fries
Crispy Fries topeed with grilled protein of your choice, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo .$14.29
Queso Fundido
Grill Chorizo (Sausage) and our Delicous cheese sauce to make a great dipping flavor.$7.99
Guacamole$4.59
Cheese Dip$4.59
Bean Dip$6.99
Esquite
Mexican corn kernels just cut from the cob, mixture of Mayo, Parmesan cheese, tajin and lime wedge.$5.99
Wings
Table Side Guacamole$8.99
El Trio
cheese dip, guacamole dip, and bean dip$10.99
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chip toppped with Cheese dip and your choice of topping.$6.99
Bean Nachos$6.99
Ground Beef Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chip toppped with Cheese dip and your choice of topping.$9.99
Chicken Nachos$9.99
Texanos Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheesedip, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes!$14.99
Supremos Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes$11.99
Steak Dinners
Carne Asada
10 oz steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, salad and a Jalapeno Toreado!!$15.99
Steak Vaquero
10 oz steak topped with grilled shrimp, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice and beans.$16.99
Steak & Shrimp
Rebate steak and shrimp with melted cheese serve with rice beans and tortillas.$16.99
Fajita Special
Carnitas
Our tender roast pork served with rice, beans salad and tortillas.$13.99
Chimichangas
2 flour tortillas topped with cheese sauce and filled with your choice of protein. Served with rice, beans, and a salad.$12.49
Arroz Ala Mexicana
Your choice of grilled protein, red peppers, onions and zucchini on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce and cilantro.$13.99
Huevos Chorizo
Three farm fresh eggs scramble with spicy Mexican chorizo sausage served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.$11.99
Tacos
1 Street Taco$4.99
3 Street Taco
corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat top with onions and cilantro serve with rice, beans taqueria sauce and lime wedge.$13.99
1 Classic Taco
Crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and cheese. ( add tomatoes and sour cream for $1 )$2.99
3 Classic Taco
Crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and cheese. ( add tomatoes and sour cream for $1 )$7.99
Birria Tacos
Three grilled corn tortillas filled with melted cheese, beef birria,cilantro and onion. Served with a savory dipping soup andl lime.$14.25
Hawaiian Tacos
Two specialty tacos with steak or chicken grilled with bacon and pinapple topped with lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans!$13.99
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Cilantro lime shrimp, in a corn tortilla Topped with cabbage slaw and pico de gallo.$13.99
Fish Tacos
Batter up fish, in a flour tortilla, Topped with cabbage stew, cilantro, avocado and white sauce.$13.99
Rib Eye Tacos$14.99
1 Birria Taco$4.99
Supremo Tacos
Three double layered tacos. A flour Tortilla around a hard taco with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef top with lettuce cheese sauce cream and tomatoes.$14.99
Fajitas
Fajitas Classic
Your choice of grilled protein with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.Served wth rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream$14.99
California Fajita
Chicken, Shrimp snd Steak grilled with peppers, onions, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Served with rice and topped with Cheesedip.$15.99
Molcajete
Grilled chicken,Steak, Shrimp and Chorizo. Served in a hot stone bowl with grilled cactus, bell peppers, onions, cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice&beans!!$18.99
Cheese Fajita
Grilled veggies with a rib eye steak. Grilled chicken breast and grilled shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce and a cheese quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, and a salad.$16.99
Fajita Brava
Steak, carnitas, chorizo, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and peppers, The ultimate combination, sure to make your tounge a-tingiling. Served with rice,beans and salad.$18.99
Hawaiian Fajitas
Tender sliced chicken or steak stir-fried with bell peppers onions tomatoes and pineapple. served on a pineapple half top with cheese$17.99
Dessert
Churros
Crispy Flour pastries topped with cinnamon sugar, honey, chocalte and whipped cream.$6.25
Churro Cup
Churros in the shape of a cup filled with delicious icecream topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, honey and choclate.$6.99
Fried Ice cream
A crispy pastry bowl covered cinnamon sugar filled with a crispy ice cream ball. topped with choclate, whipped cream and a cherry!!$5.25
Flan
A mexican custard$5.25
Scoop of Ice Cream$3.99
Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake topped with chocolate sauce$4.99
Sopapilla
Fried flour tortilla with honey butter and dusted with cinnamon and sugar. served with a scoop of ice cream with chocolate or strawberry topping then top with whip cream.$4.99
Ala Carte
Rice$4.25
Beans$4.25
1/2 Beans 1/2 Rice$4.99
French Fries$4.25
Pickled Jalapenos$1.99
Grill Jalapenos$1.99
Sliced Avocado$4.00
Tortillas Flour$1.59
Corn Tortillas$1.99
Pico de Gallo$2.99
Sour Cream$1.99
Shredded Cheese$2.99
Tomatoes$1.99
Grilled Sides
Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
Guacamole salad$5.99
(1) Burrito$4.99
Classic Enchilada (1)$3.49
Chips$2.75
Small House Salsa$2.99
Rice with Cheesedip$5.99
3 Enchiladas$9.99
2 Burritos$9.49
16 oz house salsa$6.99
32oz house salsa$10.99
16oz guacamole$11.99
32oz guacamole$19.99
16oz cheese dip$11.99
32oz cheese dip$19.99
1 Chimichanga$5.79
Soups & Salads
Sopa de Pollo
Chicken soup serve with tortilla strips rice and Pico de Gallo top with dice avocado.$11.99
Taco Fajita Salad
A crispy bowl shaped flour tortilla filled with tender grilled steak or grilled chicken cooked with grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.$12.99
Fajita Grill Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo, corn, black beans, cucumber, tomatoes, and crispy corn tortilla strips.$13.99
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla in a bowl shade with crisp greens and beans with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with sour cream and grated cheese.$11.99
Birria Ramen
Ramen Noodles with shredded beef,cilantro,onions and green salsa.$11.99
Combinations
Super combo
one beef or chicken chimichanga, one beef or chicken enchilada, one cheese quesadilla, served with black beans and rice.$15.99
Combination #16
Chimichanga Taco beans and rice.$13.49
Combination #19
Enchilada, Taco, Chimichanga and rice$13.49
Pick 2
Served with rice&beans. Choose from the following items with beef or chicken.$11.99
Pick 3
Served with rice&beans. Choose from the following items with beef or chicken.$13.49
Burritos
Birria Burrito
Extra-large burrito filled with shredded beef birria Mexican rice corn and black beans, topped with cheese sauce and Pico de Gallo served with the small side salad and sour cream$13.99
Burrito Especial
Beef burrito with sauce topped with cheese lettuce and sour cream served with rice and beans.$13.99
Cheese steak Burrito
Soft flour tortilla with sliced steak grilled onions and cheese, served with crema salad and rice or beans.$13.99
Burrito Carne Asada
A burrito filled with Carne Asada onions, peppers and beans then smothered with cheese and salsa Verde. served with rice and Pico de Gallo.$13.99
Burrito Grande
Extra-large burrito filled with chorizo (pork sausage) rice, beans and your choice of grilled chicken or s Topped with cheese sauce. serve with shredded lettuce sour cream and pico de gallo.$14.99
Burrito Jalisco
Extra large burrito filled with rice, beans, carnitas, onions, tomato, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, ranchero sauce, avocado, pico de gallo and sour cream!$13.99
Burrito Chipotle
Extra large Burrito filled with rice, beans,and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Topped with Chipotle Salsa and Cheese Sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$13.99
Build Your Own Burrito$14.99
Enchiladas
Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas top with shredded pork cooked with pepper's, and onions. finished with enchilada sauce and served with crema salad and rice.$14.99
supreme
4 enchilada one of each. chicken, beef, beans and cheese top with lettuce sour cream and sliced tomatoes serve with rice.$13.29
Enchiladas Verdes
2 Chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and green sauce. Served with rice and salad.$11.99
Enchiladas Mexicanas
4 Enchiladas, 1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean and 1 cheese topped with 3 salsas, red mole sauce, white sauce and green tomatillo salsa. Served with a plate of rice.$13.99
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our traditional dark chocolate mole sauce, queso Fresco and red onion.served with rice.$12.99
Chicken Dishes
San Jose
Strips of chicken and mushroom cooked with onions, white cheese sauce, crema salad, rice and tortillas$14.49
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken topped with our classic dark chocolate mole poblano sauce, sesame seeds and red onions. serve with rice, beans, crema salad and three warm tortillas.$14.49
Pollo Ala Crema
Tender Chicken Cooked in authentic Mexican sour cream sauce, green peppers onions and mushrooms served with rice, beans and tortillas$14.49
Chori Pollo
Griiled chicken breast topped with mexican chorizo sausage,pineaple and cheese. Served with a side of rice and a salad.$14.49
Pollo Calavasas
Grilled zuchinni, onions, and red peppers on a grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.$13.99
Sea Food
Aguachile
A flavorful seafood Mexican dish similar to ceviche; shrimp is marinated in lime juice with addition of Chile's and cilantro$13.99
Ceviche
shrimp with chopped onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice topped with sliced avocado.$14.99
Coctel de Camaron
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with avocados onions and tomatoes in juice.$17.99
Camarones Diabla
Grilled shrimp marinated in spicy salsa, grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$14.99
Shrimp Enchiladas
3 enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp and red peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, Served with rice.$13.99
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, grilled veggies and your choice of protein. Served with rice and sour cream salad.$10.99
Quesadilla Rellena
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, beans and your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.$9.99
Vegetarian
Vegeterian Fajita
Seasoned fresh vegetables, bell peppers ,onions, tomatoes, zucchini mushrooms, broccoli and carrots. sauteed fajita-style. served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream and pico de Gallo$15.49
Veggie Burrito
Zucchinii, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers grilled and rolled in a flour tortilla. served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of rice or beans.$13.29
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Stuffed with cheese mushrooms, grilled peppers, zucchini, tomatoes and onions. served with black beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.$13.29
Tacos de calavasita
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled zucchini peppers and onions and top with Pico de Gallo. served with rice and black beans$13.99
veggie Chimichanga
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. served with beans.$13.29
Veggie enchiladas
three cheese enchiladas top with sauteed veggies served with rice and black beans$13.29
Veggie Taco salad
Crispy flour tortilla with sauteed zucchini, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, beans and cheese. topped with lettuce and sour cream.$13.29
Lunch Menu
Lunch Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans.$9.99
Lunch Fajita
Your choice of grilled protein with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.$10.99
Lunch Arroz Ala Mexicana
Your choice of grilled protein with zucchini, onions and red peppers, On a bed of rice topped with Cheese dip and cilantro.$10.99
Lunch Fajita Burrito
Choice of grilled protein, peppers,onions and tomatoes wrapped with beans in a flour tortilla topped with Cheesedip. Served with rice$9.99
Lunch Pick 1
Served with rice&beans. You get to choose from the following items with beef or chicken$8.25
Lunch Pick 2
Served with rice&beans. You get to choose from the following items with beef or chicken$9.99
Lunch Taco Salad
A crispy bowl shaped flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.$9.99
L-Fajita Quesadilla
With Fajita chicken, Steak or Pork, served with rice lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$10.99
Acapulco Cheese Steak
a flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, onions and nacho cheese, served with rice, beans lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream.$10.99
La Escondida
Marinated Chicken breast Grilled onions and mushrooms and topped with melted cheese. served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.$10.99
L-Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Chorizo. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.$9.99
Huevos Rancheros
Ranchero style eggs. served with rice, beans and tortillas$9.99
L-Enchiladas Supreme
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.$9.99
L-El Poblano
Chicken burrito and enchilada topped with mole sauce, queso fresco. serve with rice$9.99
Beer & Wine
Draft Pitchers
Draft Pints
Bottled Beer
Liquor & Cocktails
Cocktails
Paloma$10.99
Bahama Mama$8.99
Pina Colada$9.99
Mud Slide$7.25
Whiskey Sour Apple$8.99
Long Island Ice Tea$8.99
Moscow Mule$7.25
Mai Tai$7.25
Cantarito$8.99
Sex On The Beach$8.99
Bourbon Ricky$6.99
Fire Ball Cider$5.99
Mojito Classico$8.99
Daiquiri$8.99
Trash Can$13.99
Tequila Sunrise$9.25
Bloddy Mary$8.99
Blue Motorcycle$8.25
Michelada$8.99
Margarita Sampler$12.99
Strawberry Vodka Lemonade$8.99
Lemon Drops$8.99
Playa azul$8.99
Screwdriver$8.99
White Russian$8.25
Maines Cocktail$8.99
Ranch Water$8.99
Chocolate Strawberry Margarita$9.99
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800 Silver$7.00
1800 Reposado$7.00
1800 Anejo$7.00
Codigo 1530 Rosa$10.99
Codigo 1530 Blanco$10.99
Coralejo Reposado$7.00
Coralejo Anejo$8.50
Avion Silver$8.99
Avion Reposado$10.99
Cabo Wabo Blanco$7.00
Cabo Wabo Reposado$7.00
Corazon Blanco$6.00
Corazon Reposado$6.00
Casa Amigo Blanco$7.99
Casa Amigo Reposado$5.50
Cabo Webo Anejo$9.99
Camarena Silver$6.99
Camarena Reposado$6.99
Casa Noble Crystal$7.00
Casamigos Anejo$8.25
Centenario Reposado$8.99
Clase Azul Reposado$25.99
Clase Azul Blanco$23.99
Casa Noble Reposado$9.00
Casa Noble Anejo$10.00
Cazadores Blanco$5.00
Cazadores Reposado$6.00
Clase Azul Joven$28.99
1800 Milenio Extra Anejo$24.99
Don Julio Blanco$9.99
Don Julio Reposado$9.99
Don Julio Anejo$10.99
Dr Stoners Tequila$7.00
Jose Cuervo Gold$5.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicinal$5.00
House Tequila Tortilla$4.00
Don Julio Real$35.00
El Jimador Blanco$5.00
El Jimador Reposado$5.00
El Jimador Anejo$6.00
Espolon Blanco$6.00
Don Julio 70$12.00
Exotico Blanco$7.25
Exotico Reposado$8.25
El Mayor Blanco$7.49
Espolon Reposado$6.00
Espolon Anejo$7.50
Herradura Silver$8.00
Herradura Reposado$8.50
El Mayor Reposado$8.99
De Leon Blanco$7.99
De Leon Reposado$8.99
Don Julio Rosado$12.99
Herradura Anejo$10.00
Hornitos Plata$5.00
Hornitos Reposado$5.00
Jose Cuervo Silver$5.00
Luna Azul Blanco$5.00
Luna Azul Reposado$5.00
Luna Azul Anejo$5.00
Milagro Silver$7.00
Tres Generasiones$9.00
Milagro Reposado$7.00
Milagro Reserva$12.00
Ocho Silver$7.00
Patron Silver$9.99
Patron Reposado$10.99
Patron Anejo$10.99
Tres Agaves Silver$7.00
Tres Agaves Reposado$8.00
Tres Agaves Anejo$10.00
Don Julio 1942$25.99
Siempre Reposado$7.00
Maestro Dobel Diamanté$12.99
Tromba Anejo$11.99
Cincoro Blanco$9.99
Casa Maestri Blanco$9.99
Casa Azul Organic$9.99
Dr. Stone Hierba Loca$7.99
Vida Morada Lavender Tequila$7.99
Whiskey/Bourbon
Chivas Regal$5.25
Evan Williams$4.00
Souther Comfort$4.25
Crown Royal$6.25
Woodford Reserve$6.25
Blue Ridge$5.25
Jim Beam$5.00
Buchanan Scotch$6.25
Johnny Walker Evan Williams$5.00
Wild Turkey$5.00
Dr Stones$5.00
Jameson$5.25
Jack Daniels$5.25
Apple Crown$6.25
Fire Ball$5.99
Hennessey$6.99
